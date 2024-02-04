Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $477,765,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 91,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,118 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 50,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,265. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MS opened at $87.27 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $143.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.59 and a 200-day moving average of $84.24.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

