Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $232,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $115.39 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $117.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.75 and a 200-day moving average of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

