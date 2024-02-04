Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $251.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $255.80. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Norfolk Southern

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.