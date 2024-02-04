Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (WNEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.

Western New England Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Western New England Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $180.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WNEB shares. Hovde Group cut Western New England Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western New England Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 808.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 990,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 27,888 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 563.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 59,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 21,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.