Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.01 and last traded at $20.01. 610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

Banca Mediolanum Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80.

Get Banca Mediolanum alerts:

Banca Mediolanum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.3934 dividend. This is an increase from Banca Mediolanum’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; deposits; and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as mutual funds, unit linked policies, investment strategies, other investments, trading, and retirement products; and life insurance products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.