WisdomTree, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:WT)

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

WisdomTree has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WisdomTree to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

WisdomTree stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. WisdomTree has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WisdomTree last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $90.32 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business's revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WisdomTree from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on WisdomTree in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree in the third quarter worth $66,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in WisdomTree in the third quarter worth $93,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in WisdomTree in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Company Profile



WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

