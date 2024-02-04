Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Trading Up 19.8%

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 19.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Archer Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

Archer Company Profile

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. It provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; digital well integrity solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; mobile offshore drilling unit management services; and modular drilling rigs.

