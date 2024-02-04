WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

WisdomTree has a payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WisdomTree to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

NYSE WT opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.46. WisdomTree has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.32 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WisdomTree will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on WisdomTree in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WisdomTree from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in WisdomTree during the third quarter worth $66,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in WisdomTree during the third quarter worth $93,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree in the third quarter worth $114,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in WisdomTree in the third quarter worth $373,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

