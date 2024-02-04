StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Trading Down 1.7%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 3,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 18,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

StorageVault Canada Stock Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61.

StorageVault Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.0021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. This is an increase from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.00.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

