Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.40. 16,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 17,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Quarterhill Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $161.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative return on equity of 22.40% and a negative net margin of 36.41%. The company had revenue of $34.06 million during the quarter.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.