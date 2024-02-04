PGGM Investments Sells 1,020 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 174.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $142.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

