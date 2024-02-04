The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stake Decreased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 66,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,912,000. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 388,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $214.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.80 and its 200-day moving average is $175.72. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $215.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Get Our Latest Report on TRV

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total value of $533,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,490,710.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total transaction of $533,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,490,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,168,559 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.