PGGM Investments Reduces Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $295.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.04 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

