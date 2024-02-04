Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Standex International had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Standex International Stock Down 1.0 %

Standex International stock opened at $149.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. Standex International has a 1-year low of $111.02 and a 1-year high of $168.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.33%.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total value of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,750.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SXI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

