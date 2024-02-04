AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.250-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. AZZ also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.15-4.35 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $64.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. AZZ has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.74 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AZZ will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,921,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AZZ by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after buying an additional 217,776 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in AZZ by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 206,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 107,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AZZ by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after buying an additional 87,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AZZ by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after buying an additional 85,083 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

