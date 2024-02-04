DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.800-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.4 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.000-3.050 EPS.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC Technology stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 656.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 32.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

