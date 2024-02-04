Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,283 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 968,036 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 344,499 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,234,696 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $86,594,000 after acquiring an additional 210,810 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,979,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $995,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,103,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,461,399.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $995,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,103,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,461,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 850,000 shares of company stock worth $19,023,000 over the last three months. 31.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.32.

UiPath Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE PATH opened at $23.44 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $26.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.01.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

