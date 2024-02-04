Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,617 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period.

AMLP opened at $44.32 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $45.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.17.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

