Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $134.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.18 and a 200-day moving average of $126.49. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $139.49.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

