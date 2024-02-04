Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 6,895 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 73.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the first quarter worth $219,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 115.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 164,859 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of MAG stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $946.29 million, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on MAG

MAG Silver Profile

(Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.