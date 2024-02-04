Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,472 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 269.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 14,152 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 117,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 73,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 14.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.91.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.10. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.66%.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

