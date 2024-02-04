Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 298 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Houlihan Lokey worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HLI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,950 over the last three months. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $126.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.34 and its 200 day moving average is $108.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.92 and a fifty-two week high of $129.22.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.59%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.