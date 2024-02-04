Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 672 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pool by 70.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Pool by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Pool by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pool by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL opened at $373.85 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $413.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

