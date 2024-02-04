Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,247 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 37.4% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 29,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $61.09 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,833.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BHP Group

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.