Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Position Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,111 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 14.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 478.0% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 161,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after acquiring an additional 133,843 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

