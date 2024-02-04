HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of HealthEquity worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 247.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in HealthEquity by 36.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 229.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of HQY stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,603 shares of company stock worth $3,179,892. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HQY

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.