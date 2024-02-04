Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SONY. Benchmark began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE SONY opened at $98.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.30. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $79.62 and a 1-year high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

