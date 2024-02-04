Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.47 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Xylem by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Xylem Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $115.42 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.79.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.