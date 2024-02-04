Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 20,297 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,297 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total transaction of $4,125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $669,139.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $262,924.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,598,852.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total value of $4,125,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $669,139.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,398 shares of company stock worth $47,874,300 over the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $273.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.59 and a 200 day moving average of $207.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.01 and a 52 week high of $276.99.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

