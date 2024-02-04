Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,819,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811,141 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Alight were worth $19,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Alight by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ALIT stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Alight had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Recommended Stories

