MetLife, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th.

MetLife has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. MetLife has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MetLife to earn $9.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET opened at $65.95 on Friday. MetLife has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $73.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

Institutional Trading of MetLife

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in MetLife by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,018,000. National Pension Service raised its position in MetLife by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,307,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,428,000 after purchasing an additional 81,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

