First Community Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th.

First Community has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. First Community has a payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Community to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. First Community has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 million. First Community had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Community will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Community by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in First Community by 4,253.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

