Las Vegas Sands Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the casino operator on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th.

Las Vegas Sands has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.3% per year over the last three years. Las Vegas Sands has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $50.48 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.32%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the casino operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LVS. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

Get Our Latest Report on LVS

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1,951.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 83,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 840 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.