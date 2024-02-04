United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.90%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

NYSE X opened at $45.85 on Friday. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on X shares. Argus lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

