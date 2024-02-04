ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.34

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.343 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $890.66 on Friday. ASML has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $893.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $748.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $677.43. The firm has a market cap of $351.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Get ASML alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in ASML by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $912.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASML

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.