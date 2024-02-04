Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6-5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion. Hub Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.500 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Hub Group from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Hub Group to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hub Group

Hub Group Price Performance

HUBG opened at $44.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $103,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.