Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.55)-($0.49) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.35). The company issued revenue guidance of $29-$33 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.62 million. Clearfield also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.550–0.490 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLFD. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Clearfield from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Clearfield from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clearfield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.20.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.31 million, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average is $30.76. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.88 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.00%. Clearfield’s quarterly revenue was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearfield will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clearfield during the first quarter valued at about $606,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Clearfield by 19.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clearfield by 32.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearfield by 53.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

