Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The closed-end fund reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $214.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 16.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.17 earnings per share.
Virtus Investment Partners Stock Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $230.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.10, a current ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.15. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $248.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.55.
Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on VRTS. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $289.00 price objective on the stock.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Virtus Investment Partners
About Virtus Investment Partners
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Investment Partners
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.