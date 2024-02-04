Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The closed-end fund reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $214.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 16.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.17 earnings per share.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $230.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.10, a current ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.15. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $248.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $285,232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $215,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,669 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 7.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $54,593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $54,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 183,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTS. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $289.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Virtus Investment Partners

About Virtus Investment Partners

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.