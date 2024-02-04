The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,037 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.24% of Buckle worth $20,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Buckle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Buckle by 1.0% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Buckle by 1.7% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BKE opened at $37.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.31. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.50 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

In other news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk purchased 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,547.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,102.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

