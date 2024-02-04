TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,385 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $22,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $3,622,519,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,385,000 after buying an additional 199,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,274,000 after buying an additional 84,548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,813,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,496,000 after buying an additional 34,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,140,000 after buying an additional 52,348 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SNX opened at $101.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.83. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $108.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNX. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $139,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,188,219. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $398,794.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,314.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $139,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,188,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,283,655 shares of company stock worth $231,857,002. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

