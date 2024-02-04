Boston Partners Sells 7,718 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Boston Partners cut its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 337,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,718 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ashland were worth $27,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASH. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ashland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ashland in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashland alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ashland news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $69,446.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Price Performance

ASH stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.30. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $108.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day moving average is $82.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.69 million. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASH

About Ashland

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.