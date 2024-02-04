Boston Partners Decreases Stock Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,763,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533,342 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.95% of Topgolf Callaway Brands worth $23,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 82.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 812,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 812,959 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Jean Flanagan bought 4,775 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $60,212.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,308.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,775 shares of company stock valued at $228,773. Insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

NYSE MODG opened at $13.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.76. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MODG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.