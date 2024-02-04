Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.590-6.890 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.59-$6.89 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.24.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT stock opened at $96.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $124.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.27.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,688.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

