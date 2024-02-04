Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.32. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $180.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. On average, analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

AOSL opened at $25.23 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $700.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.84 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In related news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $795,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,337,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,076,289.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $795,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,337,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,076,289.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael L. Pfeiffer sold 2,673 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $73,079.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,032.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,360. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 29,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

See Also

