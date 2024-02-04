American Assets Trust (AAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect American Assets Trust to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Assets Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

American Assets Trust stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Institutional Trading of American Assets Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

(Get Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.