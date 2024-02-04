Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

RGA opened at $167.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.34 and a 200 day moving average of $152.69. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $175.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.70.

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann bought 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at $96,942,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,165,000 after buying an additional 509,220 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,108,000 after buying an additional 474,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 561,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,828,000 after buying an additional 275,120 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

