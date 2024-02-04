NOV (NYSE:NOV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.10 EPS

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.18%. NOV’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. NOV updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NOV opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NOV has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $24.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. NOV’s payout ratio is 7.97%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 66.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 1,306.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lowered shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, ATB Capital set a $33.00 target price on shares of NOV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

