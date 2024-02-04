Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $730-753 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.98 million. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.450-3.850 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $81.36 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $93.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,144,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,721,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,390,000 after buying an additional 476,394 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,563,000 after buying an additional 276,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,490,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

