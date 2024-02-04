Jet Protocol (JET) Trading 96.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 96.8% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $21.41 million and approximately $143,344.43 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016398 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00016718 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,063.73 or 0.99981643 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011106 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.97 or 0.00171735 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01262478 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $147,535.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.