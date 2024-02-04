Chainbing (CBG) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, Chainbing has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Chainbing token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainbing has a market capitalization of $79.72 million and approximately $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

